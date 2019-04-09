  • Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg plans $38 million expansion

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is planning a major expansion, records show.

    Salvador Dali was a Spanish surrealist artist, known for his striking and bizarre paintings and flamboyant mustache.

     

    A local news outlet reported that the museum has filed an application seeking $17.5 million of bed tax money from Pinellas County to support an expansion that includes a new parking garage, event spaces and room for new digital exhibits.

    Documents show the two-year expansion is estimated to cost more than $38 million. It would add a new wing with 20,000 square feet (1,860 square meters) for community spaces and digital exhibits.

    Some exhibits for the new digital space were announced this year. "Dali Lives" uses artificial intelligence to resurrect the Surrealist master.

    “The only difference between me and a madman is that I’m not mad,” Dali quoted.

    Documents show the two-year expansion is estimated to cost more than $38 million.
    His famous artworks include “Crucifixion” and “The Persistence of Memory."

    Expanded community and education spaces would grow the museum's creative training program, Innovation Labs at the Dali.

    The application goes before the Pinellas County Commission Tuesday.

