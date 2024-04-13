Sanford residents come together for the city’s inaugural Community Cleanup

SANFORD, Fla. — A community initiative brought dozens of Sanford residents together Saturday morning.

They teamed up to clean the streets of their neighborhood.

“We’re here together, just cleaning up the streets of Sanford,” said Edwige Josue, Program Manager for the City of Sanford. “Everyone from different communities coming together to make a change, make a difference in our community.”

The group, formed by Seminole County residents, came together – bright and early, with trash bags in hand, to get the job done.

“I’ve lived in this community for 29 years. Just making Sanford, Seminole County, a better place,” said Stephen Lambert, a Sanford Resident.

About 60 volunteers of all ages signed up to join the effort, way more than the organizers expected.

“When you actually see all the citizens, but surely our youth – when they can actually see how much people care about their home and giving back, it’s contagious,” said Kerry Wiggins, Commissioner 2nd District.

For a duo of teens—who are also football players—the effort is personal.

“Since we’re on the football team, we like our community to come up and show up for us, so we might as well show up for them,” said 16-year-old Javien.

“If you love your community, you got to do something for your community. You got to love your community so they can love you back,” said 17-year-old Xavier.

Although this was Sanford’s first Community Cleanup, organizers say they were excited about the turnout and are already working on the next event. “With this turnout, we might do it every year,” said Edwige Josue.

