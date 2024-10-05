Saturday: Food giveaways planned in DeLand & Dunnellon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in DeLand and Dunnellon will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Nonprofit Farm Share will be in those Central Florida cities to distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

In Volusia County, Farm Share will hold a giveaway in partnership with SOSA First Presbyterian Church of Deland.

The Oct. 5 event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The church is located at:

724 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720

READ: Tropical system in Gulf to increase rain and storm chances in Florida next week

In Marion County, Farm Share and Dunnellon Community Services will hold a similar event on Saturday.

The food distribution runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at:

19924 West Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon, Florida 34432

Both distributions will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The events are on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

READ: Red Cross: Helping after Helene

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group