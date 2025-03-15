Saturday night’s forecast is the calm before the storm as we prepare for Sunday’s Weather Alert Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Staying partly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop to around 70.

Tomorrow is a weather alert day as showers and storms move in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Evening Forecast: Friday, March 14, 2025 (WFTV)

The biggest threat will be strong gusty winds and an isolated risk for tornadoes.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday will be pleasant with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies.

