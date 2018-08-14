0 Scammers hit up Volusia County businesses pretending to be police charities, investigators say

Shop with a Cop and Cops for Kids are real charitable events put on by law enforcement officers who want to help children.

But recently, law enforcement agencies in Volusia County claim scammers have been calling businesses asking for donations using the charities’ names to get money.

Jeff Addz, owner of Port Orange Tattoo, said after a woman picked up a donation his workers were suspicious.

Addz said when the woman called, it seemed legitimate, but when she came to get the money, something didn’t feel right.

“I said, ‘Yeah, come on over. I’ll make a donation.’ It was for children in need,” Addz said.

They invited the group back for another donation, but the second time around, workers took photos and called police.

At Greektown Taverna in Ormond Beach, the owners here were suspicious from the beginning.

“From the phone call it didn't really add up. So when the person said they're coming to us, that's when I contacted the police," said owner Taki Dimitrakopoulos.

In the Port Orange case, the state attorney's office filed petit theft charges against Samantha Pantore.

Pantore's name is also connected to the Ormond Beach incident, and an older man is listed as a suspect in both cases.



Documents indicate other businesses may have given money to the same people.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in New Smyrna Beach said it has recently been seeking donations for children's events, and businesses could have been confused by the scammers.

The FOP president said it's possible the man behind some of this may have once worked for a marketing company they used to solicit donations, and it's possible some businesses may not even realize their money didn't go to the right place.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.