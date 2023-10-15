OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola Clerk of the Circuit Court said it is still accepting registrations for its Halloween-themed wedding and vow renewal ceremonies.

Couples interested in the Scare-A-Mony and Reception Celebration must register by their marriage license appointment on Oct. 27.

The unique events will be at the Historic Courthouse on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

Vow renewal couples can email specialweddingevent@osceolaclerk.org to sign up.

Couples from all walks of life are welcome.

Scare-A-Monies: Couples can register for Halloween wedding celebrations at the courthouse Hearse in font of the courthouse as a "just married" car (Maggie Rosenbaum /Maggie Rosenbaum)

