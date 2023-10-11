Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Just in time for Halloween, Gatorland is bringing back its popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event for its fifth year.

“We love Halloween time at Gatorland and our entire staff works incredibly hard to put on this frightfully fun event for all our guests,” says Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “You won’t find another Halloween experience that is anything like ours.”

This year brings the return of “Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” an all-new exhibit and encounter specters, goblins and more as you learn about the origins of everyone’s favorite haunted holiday.

Kids of all ages will get to explore new haunt zones like “The Creepy Creature Carnival,” and the “Frightful Frontier,” an Old West Town populated with cursed cowboys.

Then guests can hop aboard the Cryptid Express, where guests can find hidden beasties like the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra and more.

The family-friendly event also features interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade.

The Halloween celebration takes place over three weekends in October, from Oct. 14-29 and it open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., included with park admission.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, but asked to not wear anything scary or gory, please - Skunk Ape is easily frightened.

