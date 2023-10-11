Orlando Air Show to take flight this month

SANFORD, Fla. — Mark your calendars and don’t forget to look up later this month.

The Orlando Air Show will take to the skies over Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct. 28 and 29.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the show, which is the final stop on the 2023 Air Dot Show Tour. The show will also feature the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo Team.

Adult admission to the show starts at $32.50.

Read: Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney World; bringing back perks

Organizers are offering advance sale prices on tickets through Thursday, Oct. 12.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here.

Read: Dogs and cats sized from Seminole County home available for adoption

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group