Dogs and cats sized from Seminole County home available for adoption

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several dogs and a dozen cats are finally up for adoption after they were seized from a Seminole County home.

The pets were the victims in a possible animal cruelty case in Altamonte Springs last month.

Seminole County shelter staff showed off the pets in Sanford after weeks of careful monitoring and feeding.

Watch: Shelter seeks donations to help care for animals confiscated in alleged cruelty case

County officials said each of them need tender love and care after the abuse they went through.

The pets along with other animals at the shelter are available for adoption for just $10.

More information on Seminole County Animal Services can be found here.

