Shelter seeks donations to help care for animals confiscated in alleged cruelty case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Seminole County is set to face a judge on charges of animal cruelty.

Altamonte Springs police said they arrested Tonya Grose on Wednesday after they went to a home on Ballard Street and could smell animal waste from outside.

Officers said they found several malnourished animals, along with animal remains when they went inside of the home.

Watch: Seminole County man accused of animal cruelty after 30 dogs found living in deplorable conditions

Police said more than two dozen animals are now being cared for by Seminole County Animal Services.

Alan Harris, who oversees Seminole County Animal Services, says they have 26 dogs, and 13 cats so far.

Harris said they had been called out to the home before and that they gave her 30 days to correct things.

Read: Woman accused of animal cruelty after throwing 7 puppies out of her trunk at Marion County shelter

He said Grose did start to, but this time around when they visited, they had no choice but to ask her to surrender the animals.

Seminole County Animal Services was already overrun with dogs from a previous animal cruelty case.

Read: Central Florida teen charged with felony for shooting family dog with BB gun

Harris said they need help with donations of food and money as well.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group