Local

School placed on ‘secure’ status after reports of armed person at nearby park

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Report of armed person at Jay Blanchard Park University High School was placed on a secure status Friday afternoon after reports of an armed person at a nearby park. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — University High School was placed on a secure status Friday afternoon after reports of an armed person at a nearby park.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that it received reports of a person brandishing a weapon at Jay Blanchard Park on Dean Road.

The agency said that person ran off and deputies have a person secured.

Read: Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial: reports

Report of armed person at Jay Blanchard Park University High School was placed on a secure status Friday afternoon after reports of an armed person at a nearby park. (WFTV)

Read: ‘American Idol’ alum and Grammy award winner Mandisa dies at 47, according to reports

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Orange County Public Schools told Channel 9 that the police activity was unrelated to the school and that students were safe.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Report of armed person at Jay Blanchard Park University High School was placed on a secure status Friday afternoon after reports of an armed person at a nearby park. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

Most Read