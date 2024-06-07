Scuba divers find cocaine packages with fake Nike logos in Florida Keys, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. — Scuba divers made a surprise discovery during a dive in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys.

The divers found 25 individually wrapped packages of what’s believed to be cocaine.

Each package included a fake Nike logo.

This happened on Wednesday in 100 feet of water near Key Largo.

The sheriff’s office turned the packages over to U.S. Border Patrol.

