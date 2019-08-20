0 Search for missing boaters: Volunteer finds tackle bag 50 miles off the coast of St. Augustine

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday afternoon that⁩ a volunteer assisting in the search for two missing boaters found a tackle bag about 50 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

Officials said the fishermen were last seen Friday morning while launching a boat from Cape Canaveral.

The relatives of one of the boaters, Brian McCluney, said the bag contains his belongings.

Officials said McCluney and Justin Walker, both of whom are firefighters, were last seen departing the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console boat heading toward the 8A reef.

Relatives said they alerted the Coast Guard after the men didn't return home as expected Friday evening.

BREAKING: ⁦@USCGSoutheast⁩ confirms good Samaritan searching found a tackle bag in the search area. Brian McCluney’s family confirms it has his belongings inside. Working to see what this means for search moving forward, before I go live on ⁦⁦@WFTV⁩ at 4. pic.twitter.com/1wvqRILIvn — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 19, 2019

“This is still absolutely a rescue mission. We're talking about a decorated combat vet here. We're talking about a firefighter paramedic. These guys have the skills. He was raised on the water his entire life. These guys have the skills to survive for a long time,” Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Powers said during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Powers said 135 people in 36 boats and three aircraft spent Monday searching a 5,000-square-mile stretch of water spanning from Brunswick, Georgia, to St. Augustine, Florida.

He said Monday's search effort, which began at 8 a.m., will continue until the late afternoon. He said the search stretches 60 miles from the coast.

The Coast Guard, Navy, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida Wildlife Commission and dozens of volunteers have all been searching for the pair.

The Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning that crews have searched an estimated 24,000 miles since Friday.

#UPDATE 11: @USCG crews currently searching are two 87-ft patrol boats and an HC-130 search plane. Multiple partner agency surface and air assets are also aiding in the search. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/cB2PGNF0om — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 19, 2019

#Update 10: Crews have totaled an est 24,000 miles and continue to search for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters with surface & air assets. Crews are searching @PortCanaveral area up to north of @CityofJax and approximately 80 miles off shore. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/5cKkqB3X7i — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 19, 2019

"Days are long and nights are longer," said Stephanie McCluney, the wife of one of the boaters.

The Coast Guard tweeted over the weekend that they'd received leads about debris found near St. Augustine and a boat near Jacksonville, but that both were false alarms.

"There's been no debris field found anywhere, which they're confident that's a great thing," Stephanie said.

She said they hope the boat is stuck in the water somewhere and just hasn't been found yet.

Kevin McCluney, the brother of missing boater Brian McCluney, said if anyone is resourceful enough to survive, it would be these two men.

"Between the two of them, I know they've got it locked down. It's just a matter of time," Kevin McCluney said.

Stephanie McCluney said Brian McCluney is survival-trained from his time spent in the U.S. Navy and that Justin Walker is one of the most resourceful men she knows.

"If I were ever stranded anywhere, those were the two men I'd want to be stuck with," she said.

The families of the missing boaters are asking people to continue to share photos of the men and the boat. They're also asking volunteers to comb nearby beaches and search for anything that could have washed up on shore from the boat, such as extra life preservers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

.@USCG crews are searching for 2 overdue boaters near #PortCanaveral. Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen Friday and reported to be going to the 8A Reef. #HappeningNow #BreakingNews



More here: https://t.co/taBQUtaplm pic.twitter.com/jjRClGlwtw — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 17, 2019

