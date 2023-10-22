SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of 3 smalltooth sawfish pups, an endangered species

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced the birth of three smalltooth sawfish pups, marking a historic achievement in global conservation for this endangered species.

SeaWorld is the only aquarium in the United States showcasing small-tooth sawfish and the second worldwide to have a successful birth.

The newborns include two females and one male, born on July 11, with each newborn measuring approximately two feet in length.

The pups underwent a comprehensive exam and continue to receive regular check-ups to ensure their health and developmental progress.

“The birth of smalltooth sawfish at SeaWorld Orlando marks a significant achievement, as we become the second aquarium globally to have this success. This is an extraordinary success in the realm of sawfish conservation, and it is our privilege to provide world-class care for this critically endangered species,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando. “The birth of these smalltooth pups allows for a greater understanding of how to turn the tide on the declining sawfish populations and spread the message of education to our millions of guests that visit each year.”

Despite their shark-like appearance, smalltooth sawfish are categorized as rays, showcasing gills and mouths on their undersides.

These creatures inhabit tropical seas and estuaries in the Atlantic Ocean, favoring shallow coastal waters, and occasionally venturing into freshwater river systems, notably in Florida’s coastal areas.

Born fully developed at a length of approximately 2 feet, the characteristic sawfish teeth are covered by a thick material that dissolves within a few days/weeks. This adaptation protects both the mother and other siblings while in utero.

Two adult smalltooth sawfish have been housed at SeaWorld parks since the 1980s. These sawfish currently reside in the 700,000-gallon Shark Encounter main habitat and boast the title of the largest fish in the park.

Smalltooth sawfish are critically endangered, being the first marine fish to be protected by the Endangered Species Act twenty years ago, in 2003, following a significant decline in population from habitat loss and unintended capture by fishers.

This is the only species of sawfish to be found in United States waters, making the birth of the three pups even more meaningful.

