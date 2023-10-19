Orlando mayor shares thoughts on city’s proposal to buy Pulse nightclub property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is sharing his thoughts after the city released a proposal Wednesday to purchase the Pulse nightclub property.

The Orlando City Council will vote on it next week.

If the deal goes through, Dyer’s office said the site will be used for a memorial to those killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Dyer said there’s not much of a plan beyond purchasing the property.

Once that sale happens, he said the city will step back to decide what is the best approach to honor the survivors and the victims’ families.

Dyer said it became clear over the last several months that the Pomas, who own the nightclub, and the onePulse Foundation were not going to be able to come to an agreement on the future of the property.

He said he felt like it was necessary for the city to step in.

Dyer said talks have been sporadic over the last month, but really solidified in the last two weeks or so.

Now the city is looking at purchasing the property for $2 million.

Dyer also voiced his frustration that seven years after the massacre, no plans were complete.

Officials said there have been no final decisions made on whether the Pulse nightclub building will be demolished.

