City of Orlando to consider purchase of Pulse site for future memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council will vote on a proposal to purchase the Pulse nightclub property next week.

If the deal goes through, Mayor Buddy Dyer’s office said the site will be used for a memorial to those killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“In the interest of solving challenges in a way that brings our community together in love, acceptance and partnership, which is the enduring legacy of Pulse, we have decided to purchase the land from its current owners,” Dyer said in a statement. “We believe that this is the best and most appropriate way to expedite the creation of a proper memorial for the Pulse tragedy.”

The proposal to purchase the site for $2 million will go in front of the city council for approval on Monday.

Dyer said the city plans first to purchase the land and then determine the next steps toward creating a memorial.

“We are committed to taking a thoughtful, collaborative approach to understand the history of the effort to create a memorial up until this point, and then working with the victims’ families and survivors to ensure there is a memorial at the Pulse site that honors the victims, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando,” Dyer said.

Pulse nightclub owners Barbara and Rosario Poma said in a statement that they are grateful for Dyer and the city council for stepping in to help make the memorial a reality.

“After the senseless, horrific tragedy of June 12, 2016, the site where Pulse nightclub stands will finally serve as the permanent national memorial,” the Pomas said in a statement. “As we always intended, it will honor the 49 lives taken while providing a sanctuary for victims’ families, all survivors, first responders and for our community.”

