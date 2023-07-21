Future of Pulse interim memorial site unclear after onePULSE Foundation’s lease ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s unclear what changes could come to the Pulse interim memorial after the onePULSE Foundation announced its lease has ended.

This means control over the site is back in the hands of the club’s owners.

The future of the memorial has been up in the air for a while.

Now that onePULSE’s temporary permit has expired, it can no longer oversee things like day-to-day care and security at the site.

It is a permit issued through planning that allowed for the temporary memorial to be constructed on the site.

And it was temporary because the vision was to ultimately build a permanent memorial on that site in the future.

The onePULSE Foundation said it only just discovered the permit expired in May of 2022, and the permit was granted to property owners and issued under Barbara Poma’s name.

