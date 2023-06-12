‘Our hearts remain broken’: Community reflects on 7 years since Pulse tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks seven years since 49 people were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Community leaders are taking to social media to reflect on the tragedy. You can read their messages below:
Elected officials
Seven years have now passed since the Pulse tragedy and the lives of 49 angels were taken. Today and every day, our community sends its love and compassion to their families, the survivors and all those who lost someone special to them that morning. pic.twitter.com/qn0qinOmt6— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2023
After seven years, our hearts remain broken from the senseless act of violence that took the lives of 49 innocent people and injured so many others. It is comforting to know that our community has not forgotten ... love will prevail over hate.— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) June 12, 2023
Statement: https://t.co/BSDr0kQB5M pic.twitter.com/Al3zVjBprb
Today marks the seven year remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, where we lost 49 angels to gun violence. The majority of those directly impacted identified as LGBTQ+ and young people of color. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/IdXfuODi87— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 12, 2023
On this day in 2016, 49 angels were murdered at Pulse Nightclub by senseless gun violence. Armed bigotry, hate, & homophobia completely devastated our community. Today, we remember their stories & recommit ourselves to honoring their lives with action. I love you, Orlando 💙🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/uPlsvdmVDr— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 12, 2023
Hace 7 años perdimos 49 vidas inocentes en un ataque contra Orlando, y las comunidades hispanas y LGBTQ, en un acto de terrorismo. Pero este acto de maldad destinado a quebrarnos y difundir odio en el mundo, tuvo el efecto contrario.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 12, 2023
Hoy honramos la memoria de esas 49 vidas… pic.twitter.com/KGK6OMFb4w
Law enforcement
We will always #RememberThe49 🫶 pic.twitter.com/PfloUafjru— UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) June 12, 2023
We will never forget the 49 angels that lost their lives 7 years ago.,#Pulse #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/IwGhP6bWjT— Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) June 12, 2023
At the time of the shooting at Pulse Orlando, @SheriffMina was Chief of OPD. Undersheriff Mark Canty was the SWAT Team Commander.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 12, 2023
Mina and Canty sat down to discuss the Pulse shooting, how law enforcement and the community responded and how to honor the victims.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/KdnMysu6J6
In remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub tradegy. We remember the 49 lives taken by gun violence. Today and everyday, we stand with the survivors and families who lost their loved ones. Love Always Win! pic.twitter.com/KNDVKpJ7N3— Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) June 12, 2023
Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the OCSO remember and honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Tragedy. We stand with the survivors and the family members of the victims. #WeWillNotLetHateWin#neverforget #pulse #unitedforosceolacounty #protectandserve #togetherasone #sheriffmarcoslopez pic.twitter.com/PebXjN0beE— Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) June 12, 2023
Community
Seven years have passed, but today and every day, we remember the 49 angels taken on June 12, 2016. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/slLFnsnPon— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 12, 2023
A senseless act our community will not forget. Today and always, we honor and remember the 49 lives lost in the Pulse tragedy seven years ago.— City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) June 12, 2023
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤎🤍
Thank you First Congregational Church of Winter Park for gifting this arrangement to City Hall. pic.twitter.com/jEk4SVsxsQ
It's been seven years since 49 lives were taken during the Pulse nightclub tragedy, including Eternal Knights Juan Ramon Guerrero and Christopher "Drew" Leinonen ’07 ’09MA.— UCF (@UCF) June 12, 2023
Find resources and details on local gatherings in the link below.https://t.co/ivbAMhigvT
WE REMEMBER: 7 years ago today, we mourned the loss of 49 beloved friends, neighbors, and fellow community members at Pulse Nightclub.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) June 12, 2023
Today, we stand together with the families of the victims, survivors, and first responders whose lives were forever altered on that tragic day. pic.twitter.com/UqPriRHVQJ
Today and every day, we remember the 49 angels we lost seven years ago.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 12, 2023
We will forever be #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/Bmu0lOwpMQ
Today, we stand united as a community, remembering the 49 lives taken seven years ago. As we reflect on this day, let's honor the memory of those we lost by striving for unity, lifting each other up, and showing compassion. Together, we are stronger! 🙏❤️ #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/YrEE7hzcLa— City of Kissimmee (@CityofKissimmee) June 12, 2023
