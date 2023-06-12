Artists to debut large mural to honors victims and survivors of Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new mural will also be unveiled Monday at the Orlando Museum of Art.

It’s called “Inspiration Orlando United.”

Three artists worked together on this piece in order to honor the victims, survivors, and first responders impacted by the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

The mural towers at 14 feet high and 44 feet wide.

People can see the mural unveiled during a ceremony at 5 p.m.

