Central Florida community remembers lives lost 7 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will gather Monday to remember the 49 lives lost seven years after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

People have gathered throughout the weekend at the Pulse memorial to remember those who were killed.

Seven years have passed, but today and every day, we remember the 49 angels taken on June 12, 2016. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/slLFnsnPon — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 12, 2023

Some visitors have placed balloons, flowers, and other items at the site all weekend long.

Several people gathered at the memorial site at 2 a.m. Monday, to mark the exact time the tragedy unfolded.

Every June 12 since the Pulse shooting has been a tough day for many in Central Florida.

Seven years later, the wounds are still fresh for Julia Lozada.

On June 12, 2016, our community was shaken. However, the countless acts of kindness, love and compassion from around the world helped keep us firmly planted in the fact that love conquers hate — always. pic.twitter.com/cF64dg6RPp — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 12, 2023

“Like people calling, trying to figure out if people were okay,” Lozada said.

Lozada was at Pulse nightclub in 2016 when the deadly attack happened.

Hundreds are expected to visit the Pulse memorial throughout Monday.

