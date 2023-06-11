Seven years since Pulse: Here are the remembrance events happening this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will mark seven years since the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

onePULSE Foundation is a nonprofit established after June 12, 2016, to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed.

The organization released a list of events taking place during Pulse Remembrance Week.

See a list of this week’s events below:

Dru Project Annual Scholarship Award Event

Noon on Sunday, June 11

There will be a drag brunch to announce this year’s scholarship award recipients and raise funds to support next year’s awards and the Our Gay Straight Alliance club grant program. It will be at the Hammered Lamb. For more details, click here.

Read: As the 7th remembrance approaches, new plans in works for Pulse memorial

Momma and Friends Pride

2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Art/ifact Studio in Lakeland

Hosted by Momma Ashley Rose with special guests Miss Rose Dynasty 2023 Juno Vibranz, Mistah Aphrodite, Jessa Belle Light and Keirra Ka’oir Summers. Proceeds will go to the Rose Dynasty Foundation to help with security for their events. Tickets are on sale here.

Orlando Pride Fan Zone with onePULSE Foundation

7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns at Exploria Stadium. For more information, click here.

49 Bells at First UMC Orlando

4 p.m. on Monday, June 12

The annual 49 Bells Ceremony is held in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando. For more information, click here.

Video: Orlando to display 49 ribbons to honor victims who died during Pulse Nightclub shooting The city of Orlando will display 49 ribbons Friday in memory of those who died at Pulse Nightclub. (WFTV)

Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

From 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12

The ceremony will be at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and can also be viewed live on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook page. The Dr. Phillips Center’s front lawn was a gathering place for people to mourn and remember in 2016 and has been the ceremony’s site two times in the past.

To reserve a free seat, click here.

Read: ‘Love always wins’: Mural to be unveiled at Orlando Museum of Art showing Pulse stories

Inspiration Orlando United Mural Unveiling

5 p.m. on Monday, June 12

This free event will be at the Orlando Museum of Art. During regular museum hours, the mural will also be displayed in the rotunda from Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16. The mural was created by Michael Pilato, Yuriy Karabash, and Chimene Hurst as a tribute to the people whose lives were taken during the Pulse nightclub shooting. For more information, click here or here.

Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12

The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of First United Methodist Church on South Magnolia Avenue for blood donations. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, OneBlood limited edition PULSE T-shirt and a wellness check. Donors can make an appointment here.

Read: 49 scholarships awarded in honor of the Pulse Nightclub victims

Community Care Rooms

From 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13

Community Care rooms will be available after the Pulse remembrance to debrief with other responders, administrative staff and the community to come together.

New Moon Yoga

Noon on Sunday, June 18

New Moon Yoga for Pulse Remembrance helps community members practice restorative yoga seven years after the Pulse tragedy. Participants will take a moment to acknowledge their emotions and experience transformation. Contact info@qlatinx.org for details.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Pulse: 6 years later Pulse: 6 years later

Later this month, there will be another event taking place. QLatinx, with the support of Moms Demand Action, will be hosting a community conversation surrounding the local impact on gun violence in our community Ni Uno Mas Community Conversations. It will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30. Contact info@qlatinx.org for details.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group