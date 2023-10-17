Orlando Fringe winter mini-fest returns with new look, new name

ORLANDO, Fla. — Winter Mini-Fest gets a new name and Orlando Fringe announces what you can expect to see in January 2024.

Orlando Fringe announced return of its 4-day winter festival formerly known as Winter Mini-Fest.

The festival will return for its eighth year with a new look and a new name - FESTN4.

FESTN4 will feature works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists, and brand-new creatives scouted from the international and national Fringe circuit.

More than 20 shows will be available over the course of four days, with many show offering two to three performances.

“Over the past year, our organization has undergone much change and growth. Being in a new annual space, with new-to-Fringe programming and offerings, the timing was right to revamp and rebrand in a way that clearly articulates what the event is, while simultaneously bridging cohesion between the two annual festivals we offer.” said executive director, Alauna Friskics. “Though this particular festival will enter its eighth year, FESTN4 will usher Orlando Fringe into a new, exciting era.”

Among the multiple international and national shows, two shows will be child-focused as part of the also newly named, FESTN4 KIDS.

FESTN4 will take place at Fringe ArtSpace located at 54 W Church Street between Jan. 11 - 14, 2024. Orlando Fringe for kids and families and will be performed on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Tickets for FESTN4 will be available to Club Fringe members on Nov. 3 and to the general public on Nov. 17. For more on FESTN4, parking information and to purchase tickets, visit orlandofringe.org.

