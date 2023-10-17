AdventHealth partners with guitarist Mark Tremonti to open new Down syndrome care facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a major step forward for those diagnosed with Down syndrome, AdventHealth for Children opened a new clinic Tuesday that will provide comprehensive care for children and adults.

Channel 9 was invited to see the new facility and learn more about a program that makes it easier for providers to connect with patients.

Stella might only be 2 years old, but she knows a pretty face when she sees one. Especially when it’s her own.

She’s the face of the new smile at the Stella Tremonti Down Syndrome Clinic.

Based at AdventHealth’s flagship campus in Orlando will serve as the lifespan program’s medical home. The first program of its kind in the southeast United States.

Her dad, Mark Tremonti the lead guitarist for the band Creed, played a big role in getting the funds to get the program rolling.

“We want it to be the most comprehensive Down syndrome clinic in the world eventually. We just opened that door,” Tremonti said.

AdventHealth will offer comprehensive primary care, making it easy for providers to connect patients and their families to the health system’s expansive network of pediatric and adult specialists, well beyond doctors’ visits.

Another major goal of the program is to make access for adult care easier than ever before for the Down syndrome community.

According to the National Down Syndrome Society medical advancements have dramatically increased the life expectancy of individuals with Down syndrome, from just 10 years old in 1960 to 60 years old today.

A recent nationwide survey found most had trouble accessing medical providers experienced in caring for individuals with Down syndrome.

SMILE solves that problem in Central Florida by providing a one-stop for families.

