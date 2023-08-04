‘Be a Mind Leader’: AdventHealth program works to help improve youth mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth for Children and United Way have teamed up to break the stigma around youth mental health with their “Be a Mind Leader” campaign.

Health and wellness educators have spent the summer sharing important resources to empower every kid to be a mind leader.

Affirmations are positive statements that help us in challenge and overcome.

The work is being done to help kids connect with their emotions.

Groups of students recently participated in AdventHealth’s be a mind leader summer camp visit.

Alec and Alyssa were part of a group of students at Nomi Kids who participated in AdventHealth’s Be a Mind Leader summer camp visit.

The AdventHealth for Children team was able to talk with students using engaging activities and a mascot named Sam.

