‘A Gift for Teaching’: Store offers free school supplies to Orange County teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. — As many in Central Florida are getting ready to head back to school next week, a new store has opened to help educators in Orange County get prepared.

What makes this store special? The school supplies are free, and it’s only available for teachers.

It’s along Magic Way, near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Ridge Road.

Orange County teachers can head there to pick up classroom supplies, for free.

The nonprofit, A Gift for Teaching,” runs the store.

“For every dollar we receive, we’re able to distribute $10 worth of school supplies,” said Jane Thompson with A Gift for Teaching. “And we’re not just here for back to school, we are here all year long, so we are kicking of a great school year.”

Officials said the nonprofit has given out nearly $164 million worth of supplies since 1998.

