AdventHealth explores expanded emergency room, parking garage at busy hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth is mulling the idea of growing one of its active Central Florida hospital campuses.

Watch: Q&A with AdventHealth: Children’s mental health

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system is considering expanding its existing AdventHealth East Orlando emergency room and adding a parking garage to replace the property’s eastern surface parking lot, according to an application submitted to Orange County on June 30. The application does not include the size of those projects.

AdventHealth East Orlando currently has 295 beds and the emergency department is on the east side of the hospital’s main building. AdventHealth representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Read: AdventHealth Apopka invests $8M to open new infusion center

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group