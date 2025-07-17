Protests aimed at Trump administration held across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians joined a nationwide call to action Thursday by taking to the streets to protest what’s happening in Washington, D.C.
“Good Trouble ”protests were held in cities cross the region in honor of the late John Lewis.
Demonstrators also spoke out about their dissatisfaction with President Donald’s Trump’s administration.
Rallies were scheduled in Orlando, The Villages, DeLand, Sanford, Kissimmee, Mount Dora, Altamonte Springs and Melbourne, among other cities.
No violence was reported at any of the rallies in Central Florida.
