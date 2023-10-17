Local

JINYA Ramen Bar to celebrate new location in Oviedo

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

OVIEDO, Fla. — A popular Thornton Park ramen restaurant is opening a new location in Central Florida this October.

JINYA Ramen Bar is set to have its grand opening on Oct. 23, with small plates, cocktail creations and over a dozen signature dishes.

The restaurant will be located on East Mitchell Hammock Road near Alafaya Square.

The first 50 lunchtime visitors will receive a special treat at 11 a.m., and another 50 lucky diners will receive a free bowl of ramen starting at 5 p.m.

Guests can savor the flavors at JINYA’s newest Florida location every day between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

See a map of the location below:

JINYA Ramen Bar to celebrate grand opening in Oviedo JINYA Ramen Bar Tonkotsu Black (JINYA Ramen Bar /JINYA Ramen Bar)

