JINYA Ramen Bar to celebrate new location in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — A popular Thornton Park ramen restaurant is opening a new location in Central Florida this October.
JINYA Ramen Bar is set to have its grand opening on Oct. 23, with small plates, cocktail creations and over a dozen signature dishes.
The restaurant will be located on East Mitchell Hammock Road near Alafaya Square.
The first 50 lunchtime visitors will receive a special treat at 11 a.m., and another 50 lucky diners will receive a free bowl of ramen starting at 5 p.m.
Guests can savor the flavors at JINYA’s newest Florida location every day between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
See a map of the location below:
