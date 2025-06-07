SeaWorld Orlando celebrates World Oceans Day with its Coral Rescue Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — For World Oceans Day, SeaWorld Orlando celebrates the second anniversary of its Coral Rescue Center, highlighting significant coral conservation efforts, including a record coral spawning event.

Since its 2023 opening, the Coral Rescue Center has housed 390 colonies of 18 protected coral species, including three threatened and one endangered species.

The facility offers visitors a close look at the tireless work of coral experts and spreads greater awareness of marine conservation.

The Florida Coral Rescue Center (FCRC), in its fifth year, safeguards over 500 coral colonies from stony coral tissue loss disease, threatening 22 species.

The FCRC has notched several historic milestones, including being the first to grow Mycetophyllia ferox (rough cactus coral) in an aquarium.

In 2024, it produced over 1 million coral larvae for reef restoration and research.

In May 2025, the center achieved a landmark by generating over 1 million Diploria labyrinthiformis larvae, of which more than 500,000 were returned to Florida’s Coral Reef.

“We’re deeply committed to protecting coral species and restoring reefs,” a SeaWorld Orlando spokesperson said. “These milestones show how collaboration and dedication can make a real impact on our oceans.”

