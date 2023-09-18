SeaWorld Orlando offers Howl-O-Scream ‘Slash Sale’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for some scream-worthy Halloween fun at a discounted price through this weekend.

SeaWorld Orlando will have its “Slash Sale,” where annual pass members can purchase tickets for $39.99, and non-pass guests can buy tickets for $44.99.

Thrill seekers can also add the Fear Pass and the Fear Pass Extreme to get priority access to haunted house experiences and skip the lines.

Howl-O-Scream is an event where you can experience terror and frights on select nights through Oct. 31.

Read: SeaWorld releases details for new and returning houses, entertainment for Howl-O-Scream

Seven haunted houses and five scare zones are filled with chilling entertainment and spooky surprises.

The promotion will end on Sep. 24.

Click here for ticket information.

Guests can save on the frightful fun through this weekend.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 SeaWorld Orlando offers nights of frights at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group