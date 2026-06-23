Second chance to snag EDC Orlando 2026 passes this Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans who missed out on EDC Orlando passes have another opportunity this week.

Organizers announced on social media that EDC Orlando 2026 passes will be available again starting Thursday, June 25, at noon ET.

The three-day electronic dance music festival is set to return to Tinker Field from Nov. 6 to 8.

According to the festival’s website, attendees can purchase GA, GA+, and VIP passes when sales begin. Layaway plans will also be available for qualifying purchases.

EDC Orlando ranks among Central Florida’s largest music festivals, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans each year for performances by top electronic dance music artists.

Click here for more information and ticket details.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group