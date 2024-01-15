Second teen arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they’ve arrested a second teenager for the shooting death of another teen at a local apartment complex back in November.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on November 18, Orlando police officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots at the Metro Place Apartments on South Kirkman Road.

The responding officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 16-year-old Randy Smith, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Smith was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later died there.

On Jan. 3, police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Trayvon Jackson for his role in Smith’s death.

On Friday, police identified 16-year-old Rise Burgess as another suspect in the shooting.

Both teens were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Investigators have not said how they developed Jackson and Burgess as suspects in the shooting.

They’re still asking anyone with additional information on what happened to call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-8477.

