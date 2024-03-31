See how Central Florida is celebrating Easter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Easter is a time for many religions and communities that celebrate to come together.
Central Florida counties, cities, and law enforcement joined in on this joyful occasion.
Some held egg hunts over the weekend for the whole family to participate.
Read the messages from law enforcement and local communities below:
Brevard County
Titusville Police Department
Titusville Police Department helped officiate the Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Issac Campbell Park on Saturday.
Titusville Police officiated the annual Unity Within a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Isaac Campbell Park on Saturday. Everyone, especially the kids had an EGG-CELENT time! pic.twitter.com/Dt1DSXntFH— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) March 31, 2024
Flagler County
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office wish you a safe and happy Easter Sunday! 🐇 pic.twitter.com/0ci6QJ3Ofn— Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) March 31, 2024
Marion County
Ocala Police Department
Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Happy Easter to all who are celebrating today! Wishing you a warm and wonderful Easter and a bright and beautiful Spring. pic.twitter.com/1ptbAqryW2— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 31, 2024
UCF Police Department
UCF police officers surprised children at the UCF Creative School with an egg hunt.
Happy Easter to those who celebrate! 🐰— UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) March 31, 2024
UCF Police officers surprised the kids at the @UCF Creative School with an Easter egg hunt. Who do you think had more fun - the kids or the officers? pic.twitter.com/uvYnb7EVwD
Seminole County
Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Lemma and the members of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office wish everyone a Happy and Safe Easter! pic.twitter.com/IjGJUyfMfZ— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) March 31, 2024
Sanford Police Department
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Easter!#easter2024 pic.twitter.com/OpvEQf3KLU— SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) March 31, 2024
Volusia County
Volusia County Emergency Management reminded residents to practice safe strategies in the kitchen for the holiday, like keeping pets and children away from cooking areas and using a timer.
Happy Easter!— Volusia County Emergency Management (@VCEmergencyInfo) March 31, 2024
If you're cooking this holiday:
- Keep flammable items away from sources of fire
- Avoid wearing loose clothing that could get caught on things easily
- Use a timer as a reminder that the stove/oven are on
- Keep kids & pets at least 3 feet away from cooking areas pic.twitter.com/Z3qxA9vVsj
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood
Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited children at the Joyce Cusack Easter Egg Hunt and Festival. He also expressed gratitude for brightening a young boy’s day at the Easter Egg Hunt.
One of the best parts of this year’s Easter Egg Hunts for me has to be this moment!— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 31, 2024
This young man was pulling on my sleeve while we were drawing for prizes. All he wanted yesterday was to win a bike. And he did!! pic.twitter.com/LbOQo19yU0
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquarium chose Easter to highlight one of its furry fans.
🔊 In my world, we don’t say “smile”….we say, “Easter Bunny!”— Kobalt's Chronicles (@Kobalt_IST_Gold) March 31, 2024
(and it was way, WAY more fun w/ @floridaaquarium photography crew!)
Thank you, Ladies.
Klarence #hesnoangel#HappyEaster #EasterBunny #dogsoftwitter #dogsofx #foodallergies #dog #puppy pic.twitter.com/3fyoVsxDkA
