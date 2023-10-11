See Orlando Magic’s top-earning player this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The start of a new National Basketball Association season will begin in Orlando on Oct. 24 — which means another year of big checks being cashed by players.

The Orlando Magic has at least 20 players set to earn between $559,000 to $17.4 million in the 2023-2024 basketball season, according to data from Hoops Hype and Spotrac, two websites following player contracts.

The biggest earner on the team heading into the new season is Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac, who is raking in more than $17.4 million this year. Close behind him is Markelle Fultz, the Magic’s guard, with a salary of $17 million. Isaac started no games last year due to missing most of the season with an injury.

SEE: 9 of Florida’s most dangerous animals

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: One-on-One with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley Mosley is set to begin his third season as head coach in Orlando.





©2023 Cox Media Group