Soccer enterprise pursues Osceola County for development negotiations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County commissioners will vote Monday on a non-binding deal with Orlando Sports Enterprises, LLC, to discuss redevelopment at Osceola Heritage Park.

The proposed agreement involves Orlando City Soccer and Orlando Pride, with each party contributing $25 million towards the construction of new facilities by 2028.

The redevelopment plan includes training facilities, a hotel, and a restaurant at Heritage Park. If approved, negotiations with Orlando Sports Enterprises will continue until July to finalize agreements and secure a purchase option.

The vote’s outcome will decide the next steps in redeveloping Osceola Heritage Park, with major investments from both sides.

