Seminole County deputies arrest 2 men accused of traveling to meet kids for sex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of traveling to Seminole County to engage in illegal sexual activity with minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, an undercover officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl made contact with 34-year-old Elias Rodriguez through a dating app.

Deputies say Rodriguez sent messages to the would-be minor, acknowledging her age, requesting a picture, and exchanging messages containing explicit dialogue.

According to sheriff’s office, Rodriguez arrived at a gas station in Lake Mary just before 10 p.m. Wednesday where he expected to meet the teen, but was instead immediately taken into custody.

In an interview, deputies say Rodriguez invoked his right to remain silent.

He was booked into the Seminole County Jail Wednesday on a charge of obscene communication and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. He remains there on a $50,000 bond.

Mere moments after Rodriguez was taken into custody, deputies say another man arrived at the same Lake Mary gas station intending to meet a child for sex.

According the sheriff’s office, an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on a dating app also made contact with 21-year-old Sterven Saint-Hilaire.

As with Rodriguez, deputies say Saint-Hilaire sent messages making it clear he knew the supposed victim was only 14-years-old, but still requested photographs and engaged in explicit conversations before agreeing to meet for a sexual encounter.

Saint-Hilaire arrived at the same gas station shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and was also taken into custody.

In his interview with deputies, Saint-Hilaire admitted to knowing the age of the person he was there to meet and acknowledged he had traveled to Lake Mary for the purpose of meeting a child to have sex.

Saint-Hilaire was also booked into the Seminole County Jail on a charge of obscene communication and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. He’s being held on $40,000 bond.

