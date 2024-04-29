Seminole County deputies investigate permit for event where shooting occurred

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are taking a closer look at the Sanford party that ended with 10 people shot.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the party was supposed to have a special event permit issued by the county Saturday night, but they did not.

On top of that, Lemma said the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is looking into how the alleged 16-year-old shooter even got into an event that was 21 and up.

The party was promoted as “No One Leaves Sober,” with free tequila shots for the first hundred people and a cash prize for a wet t-shirt competition.

Cabana Live said it did not promote the event and only rented out the space to the four entertainment and promotions companies.

The event venue said the promoters brought in a private security team to check IDs and pat down for weapons.

“How does a 16-year-old get into a venue like this, let alone carrying a gun, but there’s alcohol that’s going on? So the state may be able to sanction and leverage against somebody’s liquor license and the opportunity to do business,” Lemma said.

We asked Seminole County and the Sheriff’s Office for clarification on who is responsible for the special event permit—Cabana Live or the four entertainment companies. As of Monday evening, Channel 9 has not heard back.

