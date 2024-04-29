16-year-old accused of shooting 10 people faces judge in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting 10 people over the weekend in Seminole County.

The mass shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Cabana Live near Sanford.

With his hands and legs shackled, the suspected gunman was escorted into Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

Original report: Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

Investigators said the teen opened fire into the crowd before a security guard tackled him and took his gun away.

Detectives couldn’t question him without his parents’ permission, and his mom wanted a lawyer first.

Though 10 people suffered gunshot wounds, everyone is expected to survive, deputies said.

Watch: Sheriff: ‘Serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in east Orange County

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was also reportedly shot in the area Sunday, but it has not been confirmed that he was one of the victims.

The shooter faces serious charges, including attempted murder.

The police took his gun, but they are still figuring out how he got it.

Watch: Man found guilty of elderly woman’s murder 19 years ago will have his case retried

Channel 9 spoke with people near the venue, who said they were shocked by the situation.

“We came here to have a good time and came to find out that something happened horribly overnight. It changes the whole mood and atmosphere,” said visitor Matt Corvo.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details on the shooting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group