Man found guilty of elderly woman’s murder 19 years ago to be resentenced

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man initially sent to death row for the murder of a 77-year-old woman will be resentenced Monday morning.

Todd Zommer was arrested in 2005.

Zommer also did an interview with Channel 9 in 2005 and admitted to killing the woman.

Watch: Deputies: 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue

Zommer will be resentenced after Florida changed state law in 2023.

Now, juries don’t have to be unanimous to recommend the death penalty.

Read: 14-year-old accidentally killed 11-year-old brother with gun near Florida home

The new minimum is a vote of eight to four.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group