Seminole County High Schools begin graduations this week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County High School seniors will walk and receive their diplomas this week as graduation ceremonies commence
Here is a list of the schools with the time and place of their respective ceremonies:
Monday, May 20
- Hagerty High School
- UCF, 8:30 a.m.
- Oviedo High School
- UCF, 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
- Lake Brantley High School
- UCF., 8:30 a.m.
- Lake Howell High School
- UCF, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
- Crooms Academy of Information Technology
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 2:00 p.m.
- Lake Mary High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
- Seminole County Virtual School
- Lyman High School Auditorium, 2:00 p.m.
- Seminole High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24
- Lyman High School
- UCF, 2:00 p.m.
- Winter Springs High School
- UCF, 7:30 p.m.
