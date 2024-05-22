Seminole County High Schools begin graduations this week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County High School seniors will walk and receive their diplomas this week as graduation ceremonies commence

Here is a list of the schools with the time and place of their respective ceremonies:

Monday, May 20

Hagerty High School

UCF, 8:30 a.m.

Oviedo High School

UCF, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Lake Brantley High School

UCF., 8:30 a.m.

Lake Howell High School

UCF, 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Crooms Academy of Information Technology

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 2:00 p.m.

Lake Mary High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Seminole County Virtual School

Lyman High School Auditorium, 2:00 p.m.

Seminole High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Lyman High School

UCF, 2:00 p.m.

Winter Springs High School

UCF, 7:30 p.m.

