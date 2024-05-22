Local

Seminole County High Schools begin graduations this week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County High School seniors will walk and receive their diplomas this week as graduation ceremonies commence

Here is a list of the schools with the time and place of their respective ceremonies:

Monday, May 20

  • Hagerty High School
    • UCF, 8:30 a.m.
  • Oviedo High School
    • UCF, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

  • Lake Brantley High School
    • UCF., 8:30 a.m.
  • Lake Howell High School
    • UCF, 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

  • Crooms Academy of Information Technology
    • Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 2:00 p.m.
  • Lake Mary High School
    • UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

  • Seminole County Virtual School
    • Lyman High School Auditorium, 2:00 p.m.
  • Seminole High School
    • UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

  • Lyman High School
    • UCF, 2:00 p.m.
  • Winter Springs High School
    • UCF, 7:30 p.m.

