EF2 tornado leaves heavy damage in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An EF2 tornado ripped through four miles of a neighborhood in Seminole County, damaging several homes.

The National Weather Service confirms that the tornado was an EF2, stating that the circulation touched down at approximately 9:35 a.m. The tornado was estimated to be moving at 120 mph near the southeastern edge of Wekiwa Springs State Park, where it produced mainly vegetative damage.

The tornado traveled about four miles with a maximum width of 300 yards.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

The tornado continued and more substantial damage was noted in the Whispering Winds subdivision, where a significant number of oak trees were downed and snapped.

Seminole County firefighters said two people escaped after a home collapsed in Longwood.

Firefighters shared images showing major damage in the area after a confirmed tornado touched down.

Officials said the people inside the home were not hurt. Seminole County Building and Emergency Management teams are providing tarps to impacted residents at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, and our partners at the Red Cross are on the ground to provide assistance.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne will conduct a storm survey over the next several hours to determine the track, length and intensity of the tornado that impacted the Longwood and Lake Mary area earlier this morning.

The National Weather Service released a statement assessing the damage in the neighborhood.

Several residential structures within the subdivision near the intersection of Misty Morn Pl and Blue Iris Pl experienced significant damage, including numerous blown-out windows, damage to garage doors, as well as the loss of part of their roofs and awnings. The tornado likely peaked in this area, where a two-story wood-framed home on Blue Iris Pl collapsed due to peak winds estimated up to 120 mph (EF-2 intensity). — National Weather Service Melbourne FL

The tornado reportedly impacted a local news station while on air before dissipating shortly thereafter at approximately 9:41 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne thanked everyone for their cooperation in the released statement.

“The National Weather Service in Melbourne would like to thank Seminole County Emergency Management, Orlando broadcast media, trained spotters and residents for providing information before, during, and after the storm survey,” they said.

