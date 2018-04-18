0 Seminole High School student claims security guard body-slammed him

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A school security guard in Sanford is under investigation after the parents of a ninth-grader claimed he hit and then body-slammed their son Tuesday at Seminole High School.

Lashawn Eason has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Along with the school, Sanford police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating.

The teen involved, Kaldrin Wesley, said a staff member overheard him using some colorful language while talking to some friends in the cafeteria at Seminole High.

He said a security guard showed up and body-slammed him to the floor.

"I didn't see why he had to do all that," said Wesley. “I walked into the lunchroom and I was talking to my friend, but I had cussed and the lady was like, ‘Don't say another cuss word.’ And I was like, ‘OK,’ so then the security guard came."

Wesley said the lady he was referring to, was another security guard.

Wesley claims she went and got Eason, who proceeded to hit him and told him to get up from the lunch table. Wesley said he was putting away his headphones.

“Then when he said that I didn't get up in time, he got me up and I tried to push him off of me and then he slammed me,” he said.

Wesley's mom was called to the school to pick him up. She asked to watch the video of the incident.

“No violence was involved. My baby was just sitting there," she said. “Next thing you know, he just took my baby and he just picked him up and he just slammed him. For what? All you had to do was wait for him to get up and just walk him on out."

Wesley has bruises on his shoulder and back from the incident.

The school district has not released the video.

A school spokesperson said a body slam did happen and that the incident remains under investigation.



