0 Sentencing of woman accused of killing Osceola County man delayed until next week

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A young woman convicted for her part in a deadly crime spree will wait another week to learn her sentence.

One year ago, Victoria Rios was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Eric Roopnarine, but her sentencing continues to be delayed.

This is the second time she's facing a judge. A mistrial was declared in 2016.

There was some emotional testimony from the victim's family in court Friday.

The victim's family was visibly upset after learning that they must wait another week to learn Rios' sentence. The grandfather said, "No way. No way."

Roopnarine's family was speechless after Judge Jon Morgan called a recess in Rios' retrial.

Morgan called for the recess because defense attorneys said they want to call another expert witness to the stand.

"We have been waiting for a long time," said Booran Roopnarine, the victim's father. "I guess we are going to have to wait another week."

The family said they've waited almost four years for the moment. The last of the four people were convicted in luring and killing Eric Roopnarine in 2013.

They're now rearranging their plans, so they may return to the courthouse next week.

"I don't know what your family dreamed. I don't know what your future holds. But you have destroyed two families," said Deloris Quiroz, the victim's aunt. "Our Eric will always be remembered by his family. Victoria: You will be forgotten."

The victim's family made it clear that they want the maximum sentence for Rios.

As for the defense, lawyers called up a forensic doctor, a licensed psychologist and Rios' aunt.

They all said Rios had a trouble past, including depression, cutting and being exposed to sex-trafficking.

Rios could face life in prison.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.