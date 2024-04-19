Woman found guilty of DUI crash that killed baby girl dies before sentencing

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County woman found guilty of killing a child in 2019 is dead.

The judge announced that Shona Wallace died in a hospital Friday morning.

She was meant to appear in court Friday for a status hearing before her sentencing in May.

Watch: Jury finds woman who killed baby girl in 2019 DUI crash guilty on all counts

A jury found Wallace guilty last month of DUI manslaughter of 17-month-old Adalyn Zisa.

Channel 9 has a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: ‘I want the world to remember that she was here’: Family marks birthday of toddler killed on family bike ride

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group