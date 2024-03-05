Woman charged in 2019 DUI crash that killed toddler hospitalized after fall during trial

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of a woman charged in a deadly crash.

Investigators say now 53-year-old Shona Wallace was under the influence when she crashed into an Altamonte Springs family out for a bike ride in 2019.

The crash killed 17-month old Adalyn Zisa and seriously injured both her parents.

The jury watched new body-worn camera footage Tuesday, but the biggest development of the day was the abrupt end to the proceedings when it was learned Wallace had to be taken to the hospital after she fell in the restroom during a break.

After a long lunch break, prosecutors returned to finish their case against Wallace, but surprisingly, Wallace herself didn’t return.

“It came to the court’s attention, about 25, 30 minutes ago, that Miss Wallace fell in the restroom and had been transported to the hospital,” Judge Donna Goerner stated for the court.

Wallace’s attorney says she was conscious as paramedics placed her into an ambulance.

Judge Georner considered whether the development could potentially force her to declare a mistrial, or if the case could continue wtihout Wallace present.

“My client has the right to be present,” Wallace’s attorney argued. “She has not indicated to me that she would be waiving that right.”

The fall came just after the morning session, during which jurors were shown a video from the Altamonte Springs Police Department, focusing on a fentanyl patch Wallace received for pain management.

Jurors also heard testimony from a toxicologist who discussed opioid impairment.

Judge Goerner told the jury that Wallace was admitted to the Emergency Room for the fall, and was undergoing a CT Scan and X-ray, but they were not able to say when she would be released and able to continue with the trial.

