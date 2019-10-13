Server steals more than $10K from customers by taking photos of credit card numbers, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities said a man stole more than $10,000 from customers while working as a server at several restaurants in Brevard County.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Harris stole 25 customers' credit cards by taking photos of the card's numbers when he processed their bills.
Deputies said he used the credit cards to make online purchases exceeding $10,000.
The Sheriff's Office said Harris also would use the credit card numbers to purchase gift cards to pay the bills of customers who paid in cash.
Investigators said Harris also stole from 10 retail businesses in Brevard County. They said he would take the stolen items to local pawn shops to pawn the items for cash, making more than $6,000.
Harris was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he is held on no bail status.
