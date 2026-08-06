Seven beluga whales arrive at SeaWorld San Antonio after long journey

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld San Antonio has received seven rescued beluga whales after a nearly 2,000-mile journey. This transfer is part of a global initiative to relocate 30 belugas from a closed Canadian marine park that can no longer provide adequate care.

The seven female whales, Xena, Gemini, Skyla, Meeka, Eve, Neva, and Calypso, arrived safely on Wednesday. They are now receiving veterinary care, proper nutrition, and close monitoring as they acclimate to their new environment.

They join two previously rescued male belugas, Frankie and Bertie Botts, who arrived at SeaWorld San Antonio on July 21 during the initial phase of the rescue operation.

SeaWorld collaborated with several organizations accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums—including Shedd Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium, Mystic Aquarium, and Oceanogràfic Valéncia—for this rescue mission.

Veterinarians and animal care experts accompanied the belugas on their journey from Niagara Falls to San Antonio, transporting them in specialized water-filled containers by both truck and plane.

The belugas are currently housed in a private habitat, away from public view, as animal care staff monitor their transition and allow them to acclimate at their own pace.

SeaWorld stated that additional rescue efforts for the remaining whales are planned, with future timelines determined by the animals’ needs.

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