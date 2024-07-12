‘She was exhausted’: Seminole County firefighters share details after horse rescued from muddy pond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Seminole County firefighters are speaking out after an unusual rescue.

Crews responded early Wednesday morning after a horse fell into a muddy pond.

Due to the pond’s steep banks, the horse was trapped.

However, thanks to some creativity from first responders, they were able to use a winch to free her.

“She was exhausted, she just laid on her side, didn’t give us any trouble at all,” said Thomas Blum with the Seminole County Fire Department. “She was very calm. She was very receptive to the treatment we provided to her.”

The horse did not appear to suffer any injuries.

The crew said she was back up and feeding.

