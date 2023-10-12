‘A difficult decision to make’: Orlando Police Department retires horse-mounted patrol unit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Citing operational expenses, a decreased workload, and the well-being of the horses, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith has announced the end of the department’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

According to Chief Smith, there are only two officers in the unit and four horses, two of which were scheduled to be retired soon.

Smith adds that the horses are currently only used three to five times per year for parades and National Night Out.

“Since becoming Chief, I have evaluated every aspect of the department and have made some significant changes to improve the efficiency of the agency,” Chief Smith said in a statement. “It came to my attention that the Mounted Patrol Unit resources were in question.”

Maintenance costs for the barn where the horses were kept also factored into the decision.

According to Chief Smith, more than $220,000 has been spent over the last three years on renovations to the barn in an effort to make it cooler and safer for the horses. However, those efforts were unsuccessful.

“After consulting with the facilities department, it became clear that we were unable to keep the temperature at a safe level for the horses,” Chief Smith said.

With the renovations having “little to no impact” on the barn’s temperature level, Smith said the only other option would be to demolish the building and start over.

“Considering the well-being of the horses and a worst-case scenario of one of the horses dying, the increased financial impacts to the police department budget and the decreased workload for the unit itself, a decision was made to recommend retiring the Mounted Patrol Unit,” Chief Smith’s statement continues. “Although this was a difficult decision to make, it is the decision that is the safest for the horses.

The Orlando Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit was founded in 1982.

The two officers currently assigned to the unit will be reassigned to the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

