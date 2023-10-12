2 arrested in connection with shooting of boy, 17, in parking lot of Celebration Publix

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a Publix Super Market in the Celebration neighborhood.

Investigators said they were called shortly before 2:45 p.m. to the shopping center on Blake Boulevard near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and State Road 417.

They said they discovered a 17-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times while in the grocery store’s parking lot.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is stable.

Detectives said he was able to identify the suspect as Morrell Deon Lee Jr., 17.

Investigators said they identified a blue vehicle involved in the shooting that was registered to and being driven by Maliky Kris Blair, 18, of Polk County.

They said they discovered a gun in the vehicle while serving a search warrant in conjunction with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they also responded to Morrell’s home.

“With the assistance of the SWAT team, a search warrant was executed for the arrest of Morrell Deon Lee Jr,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Upon serving the search warrant at Morrell’s residence, firearms and live ammunition were recovered.”

Blair was booked into the Polk County Jail on criminal traffic violations, and additional charges are forthcoming, investigators said.

Lee was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery, discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Polk County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public.

